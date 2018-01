BRIEF-Arcturus Announces Expansion Of Collaboration With Takeda

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd:

* ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF COLLABORATION WITH TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP RNA-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR THE TREATMENT OF NONALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS (NASH) AND OTHER GI DISORDERS

