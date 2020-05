May 4 (Reuters) - Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS AND CATALENT ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO MANUFACTURE MRNA-BASED COVID-19 VACCINE

* ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS - MANUFACTURE OF FIRST CGMP BATCHES OF LUNAR-COV19 MRNA ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY JUNE 2020.