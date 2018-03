March 27 (Reuters) - Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd:

* ‍ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS INITIATES LAWSUIT AGAINST FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO JOSEPH PAYNE

* ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS LTD - CO IS CONDUCTING AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION OF PAYNE AND HIS ASSOCIATES, AND MAY TAKE FURTHER LEGAL ACTION‍​