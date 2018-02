Feb 26 (Reuters) - Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd:

* ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS - ‍CO SOUGHT TO APPOINT NEW INDEPENDENT AUDITOR IN ORDER TO REPORT FINANCIAL RESULTS, INCLUDING ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2017​

* ARCTURUS-‍IF APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS FOR 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS NOT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS, LIKELIHOOD THAT REPORT WILL NOT BE FILED IN TIMELY MANNER