April 9 (Reuters) - Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES CLINICAL TRIAL TIMELINE FOR ITS COVID-19 VACCINE

* ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS LTD - ANNOUNCED PLANS TO INITIATE A HUMAN CLINICAL TRIAL THIS SUMMER FOR ITS COVID-19 VACCINE

* ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS LTD - COVID-19 TRIAL PLANS TO ENROLL UP TO 76 HEALTHY VOLUNTEER ADULTS INCLUDING ELDERLY INDIVIDUALS