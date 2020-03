BRIEF-Arcturus Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter And Year End 2019 Financial Results

March 11 (Reuters) - Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $3.0 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $3.6 MILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.76

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.53 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS LTD - CORONAVIRUS VACCINE PROGRAM INITIATED

* ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS LTD - IND FILED FOR FLAGSHIP PROGRAM ARCT-810

* ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS LTD - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $71.4 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS LTD - COMPANY'S CURRENT CASH POSITION IS EXPECTED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH Q1 OF 2021