March 26 (Reuters) - Arcure SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 7.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THROUGH INVENTORIES AND CIRCUMVENTION MEASURES, THE COMPANY HAS BEEN ABLE TO LIMIT THE IMPACT OF VIDOC-19 ON THE COMPANY’S BUSINESS

* AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, THE COMPANY HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF 6.8 MILLION EUROS

* FY NET LOSS OF EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.1 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)