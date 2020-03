BRIEF-Arcus ASA Taking Responsible Steps During Covid-19 Outbreak

March 18 (Reuters) - Arcus ASA:

* ARCUS ASA: TAKING RESPONSIBLE STEPS DURING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* ARCUS ASA - EXPECT TO DELIVER 15-20.000 LITRES WITHIN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME.

* ARCUS ASA - ON CORONAVIRUS: PRODUCTION CAPACITY IS SLIGHTLY REDUCED DUE TO NORMAL ABSENCE, YET NO ABSENCE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS.

* ARCUS ASA - THIS IS A NON-PROFIT INITIATIVE.

* ARCUS ASA - TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS ARE NOT PLANNED AT MOMENT

* ARCUS ASA - SALES TO BARS, RESTAURANTS AND TAX-FREE HAS FALLEN SHARPLY.

* ARCUS ASA - LOGISTICS OPERATIONS (VECTURA) HAS HAD HIGHER ACTIVITY DUE TO INCREASED DELIVERIES TO VINMONOPOLET.