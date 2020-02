Feb 26 (Reuters) - Arcus Biosciences Inc:

* ARCUS BIOSCIENCES AND TAIHO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. JOINTLY ANNOUNCE TAIHO’S EXERCISE OF ITS OPTION FOR AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO ZIMBERELIMAB (AB122) FOR ITS TERRITORIES IN JAPAN AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES

* ARCUS BIOSCIENCES - ELIGIBLE TO GET ADDITIONAL CLINICAL, REGULATORY & COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONES OF UP TO $275 MILLION