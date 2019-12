BRIEF-Arcus Biosciences Announces Two Randomized Clinical Studies To Advance Ab928, A Dual Adenosine Receptor Antagonist, Into Novel Combinations For Colorectal And Pancreatic Cancers

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Arcus Biosciences Inc:

* ARCUS BIOSCIENCES, IN COLLABORATION WITH GENENTECH, ANNOUNCES TWO RANDOMIZED CLINICAL STUDIES TO ADVANCE AB928, A DUAL ADENOSINE RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST, INTO NOVEL COMBINATIONS FOR COLORECTAL AND PANCREATIC CANCERS

* ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC - ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WITH GENENTECH WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, GENENTECH IS SUPPLYING ITS RESPECTIVE ANTI-CANCER AGENT TO SUPPORT TRIAL AND JOINTLY FUNDING STUDIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: