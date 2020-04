BRIEF-Arcus: Operations Update After Covid-19 Outbreak

April 14 (Reuters) - Arcus ASA:

* : OPERATIONS UPDATE #2 AFTER THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* SINCE COVID-19 OUTBREAK, ARCUS’ BUSINESS SEGMENTS HAVE MANAGED TO KEEP OPERATIONS STABLE.

* AT MOMENT 3,7 % OF OUR EMPLOYEES ARE TEMPORARILY LAID OFF.

* SALES OF WINE TO VINMONOPOLET, ESPECIALLY BAG-IN-BOX, HAS BEEN HIGHER THAN NORMAL AS TAX-FREE SHOPPING AND SWEDISH BORDER TRADE HAVE FALLEN CLOSE TO ZERO.

* OVERDRAFT FACILITY HAS BEEN INCREASED BY 200 MNOK, BUT HAS NOT BEEN USED.

* SUPPLY OF WINE AND OTHER RAW MATERIALS, HAS MORE OR LESS BEEN ACCORDING TO PLAN DUE TO CLOSE COOPERATION WITH OUR PARTNERS

* AT OUR PRODUCTION AND BOTTLING FACILITY, THERE HAVE BEEN NO MAJOR DISRUPTIONS

* LOGISTICS HAS HAD HIGH ACTIVITY DUE INCREASED DEMAND AT VINMONOPOLET, AND OPERATION AND DELIVERIES HAVE BEEN VERY CLOSE TO PLAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)