March 20 (Reuters) - Arcus ASA:

* ARCUS ASA: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020 IS POSTPONED

* ON CORONAVIRUS: POSTPONES ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING CONVENED FOR 21 APRIL 2020 TO A LATER DATE

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL CONVENE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020 SEPARATELY LATER

* DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, BOARD BELIEVES RESPONSIBLE ACTION IS TO AWAIT FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS BEFORE MAKING A DIVIDEND PROPOSAL