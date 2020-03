March 16 (Reuters) - Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc:

* ARCUTIS ANNOUNCES INCLUSION OF CHILDREN IN ON-GOING PIVOTAL PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIALS EVALUATING TOPICAL ROFLUMILAST (ARQ-151) AS A POTENTIAL ONCE DAILY TOPICAL TREATMENT FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS

* ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS- PHASE 3 TRIALS FOR TOPICAL ROFLUMILAST (ARQ-151) TOPLINE DATA ANTICIPATED FIRST HALF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: