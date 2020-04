April 21 (Reuters) - Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc:

* ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS - ANNOUNCES ENROLLMENT OF 1ST PATIENT IN PHASE 1/2B STUDY OF ARQ-252 IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC HAND ECZEMA

* ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS TO BEGIN PHASE 2B PORTION OF STUDY IN H2 2020, EXPECTS TOPLINE DATA IN H2 2021