May 12 (Reuters) - Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc:

* ARCUTIS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $1.15

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.92 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ARCUTIS CURRENTLY EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO ITS PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED CLINICAL TIMELINES DUE TO COVID-19

* ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS - BELIEVES CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES, WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: