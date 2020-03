March 3 (Reuters) - Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc:

* ARCUTIS ANNOUNCES DATA FROM THE PHASE 2B STUDY OF TOPICAL ROFLUMILAST CREAM IN PATIENTS WITH PLAQUE PSORIASIS SELECTED FOR LATE-BREAKING ORAL PRESENTATION AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF DERMATOLOGY (AAD) ANNUAL MEETING

* ARCUTIS - RESULTS FROM PHASE 1/2A STUDY OF TOPICAL ROFLUMILAST CREAM IN CHRONIC PLAQUE PSORIASIS HAVE BEEN ACCEPTED FOR AN E-POSTER PRESENTATION