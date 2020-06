June 15 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc:

* ARDELYX ANNOUNCES POSITIVE SECOND DATA ANALYSIS FROM ONGOING NORMALIZE PHASE 4 STUDY EVALUATING TENAPANOR IN CKD PATIENTS ON DIALYSIS

* ARDELYX - TENAPANOR PARTNER IN JAPAN PRESENTED PHASE 2 DATA AT ERA-EDTA DEMONSTRATING TENAPANOR ENABLED SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN OVERALL PILL BURDEN

* ARDELYX INC - NDA SUBMISSION FOR TENAPANOR FOR CONTROL OF SERUM PHOSPHORUS ON-TRACK FOR MID-2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: