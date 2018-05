May 22 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc:

* ARDELYX ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF 12.5 MILLION COMMON SHARES PRICED AT $4.00PER SHARE

* ARDELYX - EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO SUPPORT ITS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, PRE-COMMERCIALIZATION EFFORTS FOR TENAPANOR, AMONG OTHERS