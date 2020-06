June 30 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc:

* ARDELYX ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE U.S. FDA FOR TENAPANOR FOR THE CONTROL OF SERUM PHOSPHORUS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH CKD ON DIALYSIS

* ARDELYX INC - EXPECTS TO RECEIVE NOTIFICATION FROM FDA ON ACCEPTANCE OF FILING FOR SUBSTANTIVE REVIEW IN LATE AUGUST 2020