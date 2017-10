Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc

* Ardelyx announces Tenapanor reduces pain caused by IBS-c through inhibition of TRPV-1 signaling

* Ardelyx - ‍data from preclinical studies have shown that tenapanor works to reduce abdominal pain caused by irritable bowel syndrome with constipation​

* Ardelyx Inc - ‍moving forward to submit first nda to U.S. FDA for indication in second half of 2018​