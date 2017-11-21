FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ardelyx Inc says has decided to discontinue development of RDX7675 for treatment of hyperkalemia​​
November 21, 2017 / 11:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Ardelyx Inc says has decided to discontinue development of RDX7675 for treatment of hyperkalemia​​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc

* Ardelyx announces updated development path for its cardiorenal pipeline

* Ardelyx - second registration study for tenapanor for treatment of hyperphosphatemia will begin enrolling shortly​

* Ardelyx - second registration study for tenapanor will begin enrolling shortly after having received feedback from U.S. FDA on trial design

* Ardelyx Inc - ‍in addition, co reported clinically meaningful potassium lowering activity from its study for RDX7675 for treatment of hyperkalemia​

* Says ‍however, company also observed an unexpected side effect of decreased serum bicarbonate​

* Ardelyx Inc - ‍believes the side effect will limit commercial potential of RDX7675 and, as a result, has decided to discontinue development of RDX7675​

* Ardelyx inc - ‍ Ardelyx will shift its hyperkalemia efforts to RDX013, its earlier-stage, small-molecule program​

* Ardelyx Inc - the change will result in a cash savings of about $40 million to Ardelyx over next two years, extending co’s operating runway into 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
