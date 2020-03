BRIEF-Ardelyx Posts Quarterly Loss Per Share Of $0.27

March 6 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc:

* ARDELYX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

* ARDELYX INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.27

* ARDELYX INC - MAINTAINS EXPECTATION THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS UNTIL EARLY 2022

* ARDELYX INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.3 MILLION VERSUS $85,000

* ARDELYX INC - MAINTAINS EXPECTATION THAT CASH RESOURCES WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS UNTIL EARLY 2022