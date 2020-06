BRIEF-Arden Capital Reports FY HEPS 3.11 Cents Per Share

June 1 (Reuters) - Arden Capital Ltd:

* JSE: ACZ - SUMMARISED AUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* FY REVENUE DECREASED BY 27% TO US$58.1 MILLION

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE IMPROVED BY 199% TO 3.11 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE IMPROVED BY 199% TO 3.11 CENTS PER SHARE

* NO DIVIDENDS WERE DECLARED OR PAID DURING PERIOD UNDER REVIEW

* COVID 9 OUTBREAK WOULD HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON PERFORMANCE OF GROUP IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)