BRIEF-Ardent Leisure Group Says Growing Covid-19 Uncertainty Resulted In Attendance Reduction At U.S. Centres

March 13 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group Ltd:

* GROWING UNCERTAINTY OF COVID-19 HAS RESULTED IN REDUCTION IN ATTENDANCE AND REVENUE AT CENTRES ACROSS UNITED STATES

* FOR FY20, MAIN EVENT NO LONGER BELIEVES WILL ACHIEVE CONSTANT CENTRE REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 1.5% - 2.5%

* ON COVID-19, NOT POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE FURTHER MEANINGFUL GUIDANCE ON IMPACT TO GROUP’S EARNINGS FOR REMAINDER OF FY20

* FOR THEME PARKS DIVISION, IMPACT OF OUTBREAK EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR LONGER THAN INITIALLY ANTICIPATED

* FOR FY20, MAIN EVENT’S EBITDA MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE BELOW 20% GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY ISSUED

* STILL INTENDS TO PURSUE POTENTIAL PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENTS TO SUPPORT GROWTH OF MAIN EVENT

* NOT POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE ANY FURTHER MEANINGFUL GUIDANCE ON IMPACT TO EARNINGS FOR REST OF FY20