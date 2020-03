BRIEF-Ardent Leisure Group Updates On Impact Of Covid-19 On Its Theme Parks Division

March 23 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group Ltd:

* UPDATE ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ITS THEME PARKS DIVISION.

* TO TEMPORARILY CEASE OPERATING DREAMWORLD AND WHITEWATER WORLD FROM 23 MARCH

* ALL NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE HAS BEEN SUSPENDED

* ALL BOARD MEMBERS WILL NOT TAKE FEES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* DECISION HAS BEEN MADE TO CEASE OPERATIONS OF DREAMWORLD AND WHITEWATER WORLD UNTIL 31 MAY 2020

* DREAMWORLD AND WHITEWATER WORLD TO RETAIN MINIMAL STAFF DURING CLOSURE FOR CARE OF ANIMAL COLLECTION AND MAINTENANCE WORKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: