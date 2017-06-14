FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 1:21 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ardent Leisure Group updates on request for board representation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group-

* ‍Refers to previous request from ariadne australia and kayaal pty to appoint gary weiss and kevin seymour to ardent board​

* "Currently undertaking process to consider that request"

* Received communication from ariadne and kayaal about intention to call meeting of securityholders to appoint 4 directors to ardent board

* "Board believes that any decision on additional directors should not be made until search process is near completion" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

