BRIEF-Ardent Leisure says ‍Simon Kelly resigns as Group CEO and managing director
November 7, 2017 / 10:41 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Ardent Leisure says ‍Simon Kelly resigns as Group CEO and managing director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group:

* Resignation of group CEO and business update

* Resignation of ‍Simon Kelly as group’s chief executive officer and managing director.​

* ‍Ardent is trading broadly in line with expectations for FY18 core EBITDA​

* ‍Geoff Richardson, group’s CFO will assume role of interim chief executive officer immediately

* ‍Depreciation charges for FY18 are expected to be about A$10 million higher than prior corresponding period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
