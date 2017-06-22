FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 22, 2017 / 10:35 PM / in 4 months

BRIEF-Ardent Leisure updates on estimated distribution & full year result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group”

* Announced estimated distribution of 1.0 cent per stapled security for second half of year ending 30 June 2017

* Distribution reflects lower earnings in Australian business following disposal of health clubs division and impact of dreamworld tragedy

* Ardent now provides preliminary full year core EBITDA guidance of approximately A$73-75 million for 12 months ending 30 June 2017

* Net debt as at 30 June 2017, adjusted for proceeds from settlement of d’albora marinas, is expected to approximate A$110 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

