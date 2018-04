April 30 (Reuters) - Ardepro Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue 57.1 million shares to a Tokyo-based securities related firm at 70 yen per share (4 billion yen in total), with payment date on May 14

* Says proceeds will be mainly used for repayment of bonds

* Says the Tokyo-based securities related firm will become co’s second biggest shareholder

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vSR55Z

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)