March 28, 2018 / 7:10 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Ardian arranges financing on Cyrus Group management buyout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Ardian/Cyrus Group:

* Ardian has provided a Unitranche financing to support the management of Cyrus Group, led by Meyer Azogui, and its employees in their acquisition of Cyrus Group’s entire capital

* Founded in 1989, Cyrus is one of the leading independent wealth management advisory firms in France, with 3.4 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in assets under management

* Cyrus specialises in wealth strategy and investment consulting, with expertise in private wealth management

$1 = 0.8069 euros

