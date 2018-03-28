BRIEF-Ardian arranges financing on Cyrus Group management buyout

March 28 (Reuters) - Ardian/Cyrus Group:

* Ardian has provided a Unitranche financing to support the management of Cyrus Group, led by Meyer Azogui, and its employees in their acquisition of Cyrus Group’s entire capital

* Founded in 1989, Cyrus is one of the leading independent wealth management advisory firms in France, with 3.4 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in assets under management

* Cyrus specialises in wealth strategy and investment consulting, with expertise in private wealth management