BRIEF-Ardian Group And Sofina Launch Sale Of Part Of Their Stakes In Mersen

March 14 (Reuters) - ARDIAN GROUP AND SOFINA:

* ARDIAN GROUP AND SOFINA ANNOUNCE TODAY THE LAUNCH OF THE SALE OF PART OF THEIR RESPECTIVE STAKES IN MERSEN, S.A.‍​

* THE SELLERS ARE SELLING C. 2.2 MILLION MERSEN SHARES IN AGGREGATE, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 11% OF THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL, IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT RESERVED TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS‍​

* FOLLOWING THIS TRANSACTION, ARDIAN GROUP AND SOFINA WILL HOLD RESPECTIVELY 10% AND 5% OF MERSEN’S SHARE CAPITAL

* MERSEN PLACEMENT IS MANAGED BY BNP PARIBAS ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR AND JOINT BOOKRUNNER AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE ACTING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNER

* BLOCK TRADE: ARDIAN GROUP AND SOFINA - AS PART OF THE PLACEMENT, MERSEN INTENDS TO BUY BACK 200,000 SHARES