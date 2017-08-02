FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ardmore Shipping Q2 loss per share $0.06
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 1:13 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Ardmore Shipping Q2 loss per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ardmore Shipping Corp

* Ardmore Shipping Corporation announces financial results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2017

* Quarterly loss per share $0.06

* Quarterly revenue $49.9 million versus $39.7 million

* Ardmore Shipping Corp - expects approximately 45 scheduled drydock days in q3 of 2017

* Ardmore Shipping Corp qtrly revenue was $49.9 million, an increase of $10.2 million from year-ago period

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $31.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

