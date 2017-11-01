BRIEF-Ardmore Shipping reports Q3 loss $0.14/share

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ardmore Shipping Corp

* Ardmore shipping corporation announces financial results for the three and nine months ended september 30, 2017

* Q3 loss per share $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Agreed to acquire a 47,500 dwt 2008 Japanese-built product tanker​

* ‍Revenue for three months ended september 30, 2017 was $48.7 million, an increase of $10.7 million

* Says short-term oil market dynamics continue to dominate product tanker market

* Impact of short-term oil market dynamics on product tanker market turning positive as Hurricane Harvey impact abates, oil inventories normalize

* Ardmore Shipping says believe the product tanker market is poised for a seasonal rebound this winter

* Shift of short-term oil market dynamics, strong demand growth and declining supply growth, points to seasonal rebound in MR market

* ‍Shipyards, Shipowners continue to be capital constrained; don't expect major ordering activity until a recovery is well underway​​