Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ardshinbank:

* ARDSHINBANK SIGNS $25 MILLION TRADE FINANCE FACILITY WITH CITI AND ADB

* ARDSHINBANK SAYS SIGNED $25 MILLION ONE-YEAR CLUB TRADE FINANCE FACILITY ARRANGED BY CITI WITH ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK

* ARDSHINBANK SAYS ADB IS SUPPORTING PORTION OF FACILITY THROUGH THEIR TRADE FINANCE PROGRAM (TFP) IN FORM OF GUARANTEE