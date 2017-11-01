BRIEF-ARENA MINERALS EXERCISES ATACAMA OPTION AGREEMENT WITH SOCIEDAD QUIMICA

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Arena Minerals Inc:
* Arena provides joint venture agreement and corporate update
* decided to exercise underlying atacama option agreement with sociedad quimica y minera de chile on two projects
* japan oil gas and mineral national corporation, teck chile ltd have opted out of respective joint venture agreements with company
* appoints paul kania as cfo
* epithermal gold paciencia project, copper porphyry pampa union project, anticipated to form 2 jv co's with sqm on a 80% arena, 20% sqm basis