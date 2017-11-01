FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ARENA MINERALS EXERCISES ATACAMA OPTION AGREEMENT WITH SOCIEDAD QUIMICA
November 1, 2017 / 1:51 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-ARENA MINERALS EXERCISES ATACAMA OPTION AGREEMENT WITH SOCIEDAD QUIMICA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Arena Minerals Inc:

* Arena provides joint venture agreement and corporate update

* decided to exercise underlying atacama option agreement with sociedad quimica y minera de chile on two projects

* japan oil gas and mineral national corporation, teck chile ltd have opted out of respective joint venture agreements with company​

* ‍appoints paul kania as cfo

* ‍paul kania to replace ryan ptolemy as cfo​

* epithermal gold paciencia project, copper porphyry pampa union project, anticipated to form 2 jv co’s with sqm on a 80% arena, 20% sqm basis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

