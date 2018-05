BRIEF-Arena Pharma And Outpost Medicine Enter Into Licensing Agreement For Undisclosed Novel Compound

May 1 (Reuters) - Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS AND OUTPOST MEDICINE ENTER INTO LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR UNDISCLOSED NOVEL COMPOUND

* ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS - WILL GET UPFRONT FEE COMPRISED OF CASH AND EQUITY TOTALING $3.0 MILLION

* ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS - ELIGIBLE TO GET ABOUT $100 MILLION IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS AS PART OF DEAL

* ARENA - CO, OUTPOST MEDICINE TO ADVANCE UNDISCLOSED, PRECLINICAL COMPOUND WITH POTENTIAL UTILITY IN TREATING GENITOURINARY DISORDERS

* ARENA - COMPOUND THAT IS PART OF DEAL WITH OUTPOST MEDICINE TARGETS UNDISCLOSED G PROTEIN-COUPLED RECEPTOR , WAS INTERNALLY DISCOVERED BY ARENA