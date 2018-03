BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Phase 2 Results For Oasis Trial For Etrasimod

March 19 (Reuters) - Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE 2 RESULTS FOR THE OASIS TRIAL FOR ETRASIMOD IN PATIENTS WITH ULCERATIVE COLITIS

* HIGH DOSE ETRASIMOD GROUP ACHIEVED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN CLINICAL REMISSION IN STUDY

* TRIAL MET PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS WITH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE FOR PATIENTS GETTING HIGH DOSE ETRASIMOD FOR 12 WKS

* ETRASIMOD WAS WELL TOLERATED, HAD FEWER PATIENTS WITH SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS VERSUS PLACEBO IN STUDY

* IMPACT ON HEART RATE, ATRIOVENTRICULAR (AV) CONDUCTION LOW IN STUDY WITH NO DISCONTINUATIONS RELATED TO BRADYCARDIA OR AV BLOCK

* NO INCREASES IN LIVER FUNCTION TESTS VERSUS PLACEBO, NO REPORTS OF MACULAR EDEMA OR PULMONARY FUNCTION TEST ABNORMALITIES IN STUDY

* INTENDS TO INITIATE PHASE 3 PROGRAM IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: