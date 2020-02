BRIEF-Arena Posts Quarterly Loss Per Share Of $1.76

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ARENA ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT AND PROGRAM UPDATES AND REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* APPOINTS KEVIN LIND AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF ARENA NEUROSCIENCE, INC

* APPOINTS LAURIE STELZER AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF ARENA

* EXPECTS TO DELIVER UP TO EIGHT MAJOR DATA READOUTS BETWEEN 2020-21 AND MULTIPLE INDS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.76

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.55 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: