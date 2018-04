April 4 (Reuters) - Ares Capital Corp:

* ‍ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT - SEC FILING​

* ‍TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MILLION TO $2.1 BILLION FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT​

* ‍A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BILLION AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MILLION​ Source text (bit.ly/2q4UteF) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)