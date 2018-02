Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp :

* ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION ON ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP - WILLIAM BENJAMIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS A DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP - ROBERT ROSEN HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS POSITION AS A DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN