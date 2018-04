BRIEF-Ares Management And Arm Energy Announce Partnership To Develop Salt Creek Midstream

April 16 (Reuters) - Ares Management LP:

* ARES MANAGEMENT AND ARM ENERGY HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP SALT CREEK MIDSTREAM IN THE DELAWARE BASIN

* ARES MANAGEMENT - INITIAL PHASE OF PROJECT EXPECTED TO BE COMMISSIONED IN APRIL 2018

* ARES MANAGEMENT LP - BY END 2018, SALT CREEK EXPECTED TO HAVE 260 MILLION CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF PROCESSING CAPACITY

* ARES MANAGEMENT - ONCE OPERATIONAL, SALT CREEK TO INCLUE MULTIPLE CRYOGENIC PROCESSING FACILITIES, GAS & CRUDE GATHERING PIPELINES, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: