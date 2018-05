May 3 (Reuters) - Ares Management LP:

* ARES MANAGEMENT LP QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS COMMON SHARE $0.28

* ARES MANAGEMENT LP QUARTERLY ECONOMIC NET INCOME OF $0.37 PER SHARE

* ARES MANAGEMENT LP QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUES $266.1 MILLION VERSUS $244.2 MILLION Source text: [bit.ly/2HPDpFm] Further company coverage: