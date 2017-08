July 10 (Reuters) - Ares Management:

* Ares Management reports 9.2 pct stake in Bioscrip as of June 29 - SEC filing

* Ares Management says the shares of Bioscrip Inc were acquired, and are currently held, for investment purposes

* Ares Management - pursuant to agreement, Ares shall have right to appoint one non-voting board observer for so long as Ares holds debt of co of at least $50 million Source text: (bit.ly/2t4EWe9) Further company coverage: