Nov 9 (Reuters) - ARGAN SA:

* CONFIRMS OBJECTIVE OF 12 PERCENT GROWTH IN RENTAL INCOME IN 2017, TO EUR 75 MILLION

* POST-AQUISITION TOTAL SURFACE OF CO‘S ASSETS REACHES 1,550,000 SQ.M

* WITH DELIVERIES OR ACQUISITIONS REMAINING TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF YEAR, EXPECTS PORTFOLIO TO REACH 1,615,000 SQ.M BY DEC. 31

* ACQUIRES SET OF WAREHOUSES TOTALING 65,000 SQ.M FROM GROUPE IDEC INVEST