April 11 (Reuters) - Argan Inc:

* PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MILLION AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BILLION AT END OF PRIOR YEAR

* QTRLY REVENUES DECREASED 18% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR’S Q4 TO $170 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)