BRIEF-Argan Q1 Rental Revenue Grows To 35 Million Euros

April 1 (Reuters) - Argan SA:

* RENTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF +60% TO €35M IN Q1 2020

* AT 31 DEC 2019, PORTFOLIO REPRESENTED 2.9 MILLION M², COMPRISING 85 WAREHOUSES LOCATED EXCLUSIVELY IN FRANCE

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CONSTRUCTIONS IN PROGRESS HAVE BEEN PROVISIONALLY HALTED

* AT 31 DEC 2019 PORTFOLIO VALUED AT €2.7 BILLION AND GENERATING €140 MILLION IN ANNUALISED RENTAL INCOME

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HOWEVER, DELIVERIES PLANNED FOR 2020 SHOULD BE ABLE TO BE CARRIED OUT SUBJECT TO POSSIBILITY OF RESUMING WORK AT END OF Q2, AS THIS WILL HAVE LITTLE IMPACT ON RENTAL INCOME IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)