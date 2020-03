March 10 (Reuters) - Argan Inc:

* ARGAN - CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK THREATENS CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN

* ARGAN - PRODUCTION DISRUPTIONS RELATED TO SPREADING OF CORONAVIRUS COULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT SCHEDULES

* ARGAN - IF COVID-19 OUTBREAK BECOMES GLOBAL PANDEMIC, IT COULD SIGNIFICANTLY CHALLENGE CO’S ABILITY TO CONDUCT NORMAL OPERATIONS

* ARGAN - CURRENT IMPACTS OF OUTBREAK ON CO'S BUSINESSES ARE NOT QUANTIFIABLE AT THIS TIME