* DISPOSAL OF PAINT BUSINESS

* ‍HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO DISPOSE PAINT BUSINESS

* SALE ‍TO FREECALL TRADING 7 PROPRIETARY LIMITED AND PROMAC PAINTS PROPRIETARY LIMITED FOR AN ESTIMATED CONSIDERATION OF R51 MILLION​

* ‍RATIONALE FOR TRANSACTION IS TO EXIT PAINT MANUFACTURING AND RETAIL INDUSTRIES​

* ‍PROCEEDS OF TRANSACTION WILL BE USED TO SETTLE EXISTING BANKING FACILITIES AND TO BUY BACK ARGENTS SHARES