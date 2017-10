Oct 26 (Reuters) - ARGENX NV:

* REG-ARGENX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* 9M TOTAL OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​30.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9M TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS OF €16.5 MILLION (SEPTEMBER 30, 2016: LOSS €12.6 MILLION).‍​

* AS OF SEPT 30 CASH POSITION OF €161.7 MILLION‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)