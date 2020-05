May 26 (Reuters) - argenx SE:

* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PROPOSED GLOBAL OFFERING

* HAS COMMENCED A GLOBAL OFFERING OF $500 MILLION OF ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH MAY BE REPRESENTED BY AMERICAN DEPOSITORY SHARES

* EACH OF ADSS REPRESENTS RIGHT TO RECEIVE ONE ORDINARY SHARE, NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: